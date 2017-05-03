GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shaky, safe havens up after cyberattack, N. Korea missile test
* Investors on edge as ransomware spread seen picking up speed
May 3 Halcon Resources Corp
* Halcón Resources announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $135.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $134.2 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 earnings per share $1.69
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Production for three months averaged 38,478 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d)
* Halcon Resources Corp - sees q2 production to be between 33,000 and 35,000 boe/d and its full year 2017 production to be 38,000 to 40,000 boe/d. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday, after U.S. economic data came in shy of expectations and another missile test by North Korea over the weekend underpinned the perceived safe-haven yen.
WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT, May 14 Officials across the globe scrambled over the weekend to catch the culprits behind a massive ransomware worm that disrupted operations at car factories, hospitals, shops and schools, while Microsoft on Sunday pinned blame on the U.S. government for not disclosing more software vulnerabilities.