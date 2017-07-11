BRIEF-Jiangsu Xinquan Automotive Trim to buy land for up to 18 mln yuan
* Says it plans to use up to 18 million yuan to buy land use right for project
July 11 Haldex AB
* Says calls extraordinary shareholders meeting for Aug 17
* Meeting convened after request by reason of Knorr-Bremse AG, which holds approximately 14.9 percent of the shares Haldex Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 7.97 percent to 30 percent, or to be 48 million yuan to 57.8 million yuan