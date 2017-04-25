BRIEF-Haldex Q1 operating income excl. one-offs rises

April 25 (Reuters) - Haldex Ab

* Q1 net sales totaled sek 1,148 (1,097) m,

* Q1 operating income excluding one-off items amounted to sek 81 (77) m

* Says Q1 this year is showing signs of North American decline starting to slow

* Says there are certain positive signs on market and we managed to present some growth during q1, we are choosing to maintain our previous forecast for full year: our assessment for 2017 is that it will be difficult for Haldex to show growth due to weak market conditions and drawn-out bidding process

* Says due to lower net sales and high costs related to bidding process, operating margin for 2017 is forecast to be slightly lower than in 2016