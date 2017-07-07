BRIEF-Stone India to consider appointment of MD
* Says to consider appointment of managing director
July 7 Haldex Ab
* Says feedback from U.S. antitrust authority reinforces conclusion of a very low probability for Knorr-Bremse offer
* Says feedback from U.S. antitrust authority reinforces conclusion of a very low probability for Knorr-Bremse offer

* Says following today's feedback, we are reinforced in our opinion that knorr-bremse will not be able to carry out offer
LJUBLJANA, July 7 Car parts maker Magna International said it will invest elsewhere in Europe if Slovenia does not soon approve the first phase of a planned 1.2 billion euro ($1.4 bln) production site.