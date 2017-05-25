BRIEF-Halfords annual profit falls, says confident on outlook

May 25 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc
* Underlying profit before tax of £75.4m, down £6.1m year-on-year
* Revenue 1,095.0 million stg versus 1,021.5 million stg, +7.2%
* Underlying business performance is strong and there is good momentum in delivering our strategic priorities
* Currency movements will impact profits, but our mitigation plans are well developed and progress to date is encouraging
* We anticipate FY18 profit to be in line with current market expectations and remain confident in outlook for group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: <HFD.L] (London Newsroom)