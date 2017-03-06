BRIEF-Halliburton announces chief financial officer departure

March 6 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co
* Halliburton announces chief financial officer departure
* Says Robb Voyles appointed interim CFO
* Also announced promotion of Lyn Beaty to senior vice president of finance effective immediately
* Halliburton has engaged an executive search firm to conduct a comprehensive search for its next CFO
* Says CFO Mark McCollum resigned
* McCollum is leaving company effective immediately to become chief executive officer at Weatherford International PLC