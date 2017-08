May 17 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co

* Jeff Miller named chief executive officer; Dave Lesar continues as executive chairman

* Leadership changes are effective June 1, 2017

* Lesar entered new executive agreement that provides he will continue as executive chairman through mandatory retirement on Dec 31, 2018