4 months ago
BRIEF-Halliburton reports Q1 loss per share of $0.04 from continuing operations
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
April 24, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Halliburton reports Q1 loss per share of $0.04 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co

* Halliburton announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.21 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Completion and production revenue in Q1 of 2017 was $2.6 billion, an increase of $336 million, or 15 pct, from Q4

* Drilling and evaluation revenue in Q1 of 2017 was $1.7 billion, a decrease of $78 million, or 4 pct, from Q4 of 2016

* "We are in midst of a unique and challenging cycle with very different dynamics between north American and international markets"

* North America revenue improvement in quarter was driven primarily by increased pricing and utilization throughout United States land sector

* "North America activity increased rapidly during Q1"

* "In international markets, activity declines due to seasonality were exacerbated by current cyclical headwinds" in quarter

* While Co believes Q1 represents bottom in eastern hemisphere rig count, FY 2017 average will likely be only "marginally higher" than FY 2016

* Latin America revenue increased by 8 pct sequentially in quarter, primarily due to improved activity levels in Brazil and Mexico

* There are variety of country specific headwinds that must be overcome for meaningful recovery in Latin America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

