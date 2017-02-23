BRIEF-Halogen Software says to be acquired by Saba Software

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Halogen Software Inc

* Board supports an all-cash purchase price of C$12.50 per share

* Halogen Software to be acquired by Saba Software

* Deal for for C$12.50 in cash per share implying an aggregate fully-diluted equity value for halogen of approximately C$293 million

* Deal contemplates Saba and Vector Capital, together with their affiliates, to acquire all of issued, outstanding shares of halogen

* Agreement also provides for payment of a termination fee of $10.25 million

* Michael Slaunwhite and parties related to him collectively own approximately 32 pct of Halogen's outstanding shares

* Agreement also provides for reverse termination fee of $20.5 million, in certain circumstances

* Slaunwhite, parties related to him will be re-investing up to 6.8 million shares worth of their current ownership into combined entity

* Slaunwhite will become chairman of combined company and will be one of its largest independent shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)