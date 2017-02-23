FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Halogen Software says to be acquired by Saba Software
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
February 23, 2017 / 1:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Halogen Software says to be acquired by Saba Software

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Halogen Software Inc

* Board supports an all-cash purchase price of C$12.50 per share

* Halogen Software to be acquired by Saba Software

* Deal for for C$12.50 in cash per share implying an aggregate fully-diluted equity value for halogen of approximately C$293 million

* Deal contemplates Saba and Vector Capital, together with their affiliates, to acquire all of issued, outstanding shares of halogen

* Agreement also provides for payment of a termination fee of $10.25 million

* Michael Slaunwhite and parties related to him collectively own approximately 32 pct of Halogen's outstanding shares

* Agreement also provides for reverse termination fee of $20.5 million, in certain circumstances

* Slaunwhite, parties related to him will be re-investing up to 6.8 million shares worth of their current ownership into combined entity

* Slaunwhite will become chairman of combined company and will be one of its largest independent shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.