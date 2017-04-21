FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halosource says board changes
April 21, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Halosource says board changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Halosource Inc:

* Says Jerry Wetherbee, chairman of company, has resigned with immediate effect

* Alan Matthews, current non-executive director of company, will become chairman of board with immediate effect

* Martin Coles, president and chief executive officer of company, has resigned with immediate effect

* James Thompson will become chief executive officer of company, with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

