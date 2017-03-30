FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halozyme provides update on SWOG Collaborative Group clinical study
March 30, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Halozyme provides update on SWOG Collaborative Group clinical study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* Halozyme provides update on swog collaborative group clinical study

* SWOG phase 1B/2 trial has been temporarily closed to enrollment

* Halozyme - Halozyme is working with SWOG to verify and analyze initial data set following completion of retrospective determination of tumor HA levels

* Halozyme-Addition of PEGPH20 given every two weeks unlikely to demonstrate statistically significant improvement in primary endpoint of overall survival Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

