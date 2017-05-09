BRIEF-Halozyme reports first quarter 2017 financial results

May 9 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* Halozyme reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $29.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $115 million to $130 million

* FY2017 revenue view $132.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: