3 months ago
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 8:27 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Halozyme reports first quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $29.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $30.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $115 million to $130 million

* Says for 2017, company reiterated its financial guidance of net revenue of $115 million to $130 million

* FY2017 revenue view $132.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

