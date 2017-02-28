FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics Q4 loss per share $0.21
February 28, 2017 / 9:59 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Halozyme Therapeutics Q4 loss per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* Says for 2017, company reiterated and updated cash portions of its financial guidance

* Sees 2017 operating expenses of $240 million to $250 million

* Sees 2017 operating cash burn of $75 million to $85 million

* FY2017 revenue view $131.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Halozyme reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.21

* Q4 revenue $39 million versus I/B/E/S view $38.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $115 million to $130 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

