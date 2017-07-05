July 5 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - co, unit entered into a first amendment to amended and restated lease with bmr-11388 sorrento valley road lp

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - co, unit also entered into a first amendment to lease with bmr-sorrento plaza llc - sec filing

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - lease amendments effectively extend company's tenancy at these facilities for an additional five years

* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - 11388 lease amendment extension commences on January 15, 2018 and expires on january 14, 2023