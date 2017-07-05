July 5 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc:
* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - co, unit entered into a first
amendment to amended and restated lease with bmr-11388 sorrento
valley road lp
* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - co, unit also entered into a
first amendment to lease with bmr-sorrento plaza llc - sec
filing
* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - lease amendments effectively
extend company's tenancy at these facilities for an additional
five years
* Halozyme Therapeutics Inc - 11388 lease amendment
extension commences on January 15, 2018 and expires on january
14, 2023
Source text (bit.ly/2tS9swW)
