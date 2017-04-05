FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Hamborner Reit announces changes in portfolio at end of Q1
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2017 / 5:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Hamborner Reit announces changes in portfolio at end of Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit Ag

* Changes in portfolio at end of first quarter

* Is reporting further growth in its portfolio as at end of Q1 of 2017

* Ownership of two large-scale retail properties has been transferred to hamborner - "Market Oberfranken" in Hallstadt/Bamberg and "Kaufland" in Berlin-Marzahn

* Purchase price is 40.5 million euros ($43.22 million)

* Purchase contract for "Market Oberfranken", which has a rental area of around 21,800 square metres, was signed in early February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.