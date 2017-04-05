BRIEF-Hamborner Reit announces changes in portfolio at end of Q1

April 5 (Reuters) - Hamborner Reit Ag

* Changes in portfolio at end of first quarter

* Is reporting further growth in its portfolio as at end of Q1 of 2017

* Ownership of two large-scale retail properties has been transferred to hamborner - "Market Oberfranken" in Hallstadt/Bamberg and "Kaufland" in Berlin-Marzahn

* Purchase price is 40.5 million euros ($43.22 million)

* Purchase contract for "Market Oberfranken", which has a rental area of around 21,800 square metres, was signed in early February 2017