BRIEF-Hamilton Lane, effective on May 26, 2017, board increased size of board to 6 directors

May 30 (Reuters) - Hamilton Lane Inc:

* Hamilton Lane Inc - effective on May 26, 2017, board of directors of co increased size of board to six directors - sec filing

* Hamilton Lane - effective on may 26, 2017 board unanimously elected Leslie F. Varon, David J. Berkman as directors of co to fill resulting vacancies

* Hamilton Lane - is currently a party to a stockholders agreement pursuant to which HLA Investments, LLC has right to nominate to board co's directors

* Hamilton Lane Inc - HLA Investments, LLC designated Berkman and Varon as directors Source text (bit.ly/2qBI0gQ) Further company coverage: