FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Hamilton Lane, effective on May 26, 2017, board increased size of board to 6 directors
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hamilton Lane, effective on May 26, 2017, board increased size of board to 6 directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Hamilton Lane Inc:

* Hamilton Lane Inc - effective on May 26, 2017, board of directors of co increased size of board to six directors - sec filing

* Hamilton Lane - effective on may 26, 2017 board unanimously elected Leslie F. Varon, David J. Berkman as directors of co to fill resulting vacancies

* Hamilton Lane - is currently a party to a stockholders agreement pursuant to which HLA Investments, LLC has right to nominate to board co's directors

* Hamilton Lane Inc - HLA Investments, LLC designated Berkman and Varon as directors Source text (bit.ly/2qBI0gQ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.