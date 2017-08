May 23 (Reuters) - Hamilton Thorne Ltd

* HAMILTON THORNE AND BCSI ANNOUNCE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

* ANNOUNCED SIGNING OF A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR BCSI'S SAFE SENS TRAKSTATION AND TRAKPOD TECHNOLOGY

* UNDER TERMS OF NEW ARRANGEMENT, HAMILTON THORNE WILL OFFER A SELECTION OF BCSI PH MONITORING SOLUTIONS IN US MARKET

* ADDITIONAL PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND TERRITORIES MAY BE ADDED TO AGREEMENT OVER TIME