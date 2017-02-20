FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hammerson full-year NAV rises
February 20, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hammerson full-year NAV rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc:

* Final dividend 13.9 pence per share

* 142,000M 2 of new space leased; over 40 new brands; leases signed at average 5 pct ahead of ERV

* Total dividend 24 pence per share

* Group LFL NRI up 2.2 pct (3.2 pct including premium outlets) demonstrating retailer demand for prime destinations

* Premium outlets continue to outperform with sales growth of 8 pct; LFL NRI up 7.6 pct

* Continued strong demand for retail park space driving high occupancy; LFL NRI up 2.4 pct

* Total return 5.7 pct beating IPD benchmark (3.4 pct)

* EPRA net asset value per share (2) 7.39 stg as at Dec. 31, versus 7.10 stg year ago

* Adjusted profit (2) 230.7 mln stg at Dec. 31, versus 210.9 mln stg year ago

* Despite some UK retail headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty, confident we have a resilient and adaptable business with multiple opportunities - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

