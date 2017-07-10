BRIEF-CIM Financial Services appoints Mark Van Beuningen as group CEO designate
* Mark Van Beuningen has been appointed as group CEO designate to succeed Paul Leech who will be stepping down as CEO at Sept end
July 10 Hammerson Plc:
* Following planned operation last week, Timon Drakesmith, chief financial officer, will be taking a leave of absence in order to recuperate
* In Drakesmith's absence, finance duties will be covered by Richard Shaw, group financial controller
* Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill says "continue to favour international stocks over U.S. stocks"- CNBC Further company coverage: