3 months ago
BRIEF-Hammerson sells Westwood and Westwood gateway retail parks
#Financials
May 26, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hammerson sells Westwood and Westwood gateway retail parks

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc:

* Disposal of Westwood and Westwood Gateway Retail Parks, Thanet

* Sale to clients of BMO real estate partners for 80 mln stg

* Sale price represents a net initial yield of 6.5 pct and is slightly below December 2016 book value

* "Progressing with our planned disposal programme for year and remain committed to reducing leverage ahead of progressing with our development pipeline" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

