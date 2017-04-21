BRIEF-Hammerson signs £360 million revolving credit facility

April 21 (Reuters) - Hammerson Plc:

* Signs £360 million revolving credit facility with a 5 year maturity

* Syndication and signing of a £360 million unsecured rcf at an initial margin of 90 basis points with a syndicate of fourteen international banks

* Facility has a maturity of five years which may be extended to a maximum of seven years.

* New facility will refinance an existing £175 million rcf maturing in april 2018

* New facility will result in a reduced margin of 60 basis points