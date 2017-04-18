FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Hancock Holding Co reports Q1 EPS of $0.57
April 18, 2017 / 9:51 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hancock Holding Co reports Q1 EPS of $0.57

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Hancock Holding Co

* Hancock reports first quarter 2017 EPS of $.57

* Hancock Holding Co qtrly net interest margin of 3.37% up 11 basis points compared to Q4 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $93.3 million

* At March 31, 2017, loans to energy industry totaled just under $1.3 billion, or 7.1% of total loans

* Net Interest Income (TE) for Q1 of 2017 was $190.0 million, up $15 million from Q4 of 2016

* Estimates charge-offs from energy-related credits about $65-$95 million over duration of cycle of which about $65 million has been taken to-date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

