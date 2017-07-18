FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Hancock Holding reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
Money
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 9:10 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Hancock Holding reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Hancock Holding Co

* Hancock reports second quarter 2017 EPS of $.60

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $101.6 million

* Hancock Holding Co says at June 30, 2017, loans to energy industry totaled $1.2 billion, or 6.7% of total loans

* Hancock Holding Co - Net interest income for Q2 of 2017 was $208.3 million, up $18 million from Q1 of 2017

* Hancock Holding - Continue to estimate charge-offs from energy-related credits could approximate an aggregate of $65-$95 million over duration of energy cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.