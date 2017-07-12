BRIEF-Precio Fishbone in framework agreement with Statistiska Centralbyrån
* PRECIO FISHBONE IS ONE OF THE WINNERS OF STATISTISKA CENTRALBYRÅN'S FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT PROCUREMENT "RAMAVTAL FÖR IT-KONSULTER"
July 12 Handysoft Inc :
* Says it received patent on July 12, for system and method for controlling smart appliances based on semantic modeling engine
* Patent number is 10-2015-0147587
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/QgwQTQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
MOSCOW, July 12 Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab said on Wednesday it had fallen victim to geopolitical sparring between Russia and the United States, but said it was ready to respond to any questions from U.S. officials, the RIA news agency reported.