6 months ago
BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank says FY attributable profit down 41 pct to HK$16.21 bln
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hang Seng Bank says FY attributable profit down 41 pct to HK$16.21 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Hang Seng Bank Ltd:

* FY attributable profit down 41% to HK$16.21 billion

* Fourth interim dividend of HK$2.80 per share

* FY net interest income grew by 5% to HK$22.25 billion

* At 31 December 2016, our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.6%

* "We expect the Mainland economy to maintain a similar pace of annual expansion in 2017"

* "Our forecast is for annual GDP growth in Hong Kong to rise to 1.8% in 2017 from an estimated 1.4% in 2016"

* "Group maintains a cautious outlook on credit environment and continues to focus on maintaining high level of asset quality" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

