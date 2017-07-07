BRIEF-MSL Solutions to acquire Pricap Services Pty Ltd
* Signed a Letter of Intent to enter into a share sale agreement for 100 pct of shares in Pricap Services Pty Ltd
July 7Hangzhou Anysoft Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 104.61 percent to 132.70 percent, or to be 51 million yuan to 58 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 24.9 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased demand of Mobile reading market and company-own reading platform business and improved management efficiency
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EQL2qm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Signed a Letter of Intent to enter into a share sale agreement for 100 pct of shares in Pricap Services Pty Ltd
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 13