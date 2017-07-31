BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group plans JV with Neoglory Prosperity's unit on land development

July 31 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd :

* Says the company Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd plans to set up a project firm jointly with Neoglory Prosperity Inc 's unit, to development the land won by Neoglory Prosperity Inc's unit in Yiwu city

* JV will be capitalized at 50 million yuan, and co and Neoglory Prosperity Inc's unit will own 49 percent stake and 51 percent stake respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sPZvdz

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)