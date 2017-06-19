BRIEF-Ebay says launched price match guarantee on more than 50,000 deals in U.S.
* Ebay - Launched price match guarantee on more than 50,000 deals in the United States
June 19 Hangzhou Gaoxin Rubber & Plastic Materials Co Ltd
* Says it plans to set up new energy automobile industry fund worth up to 1 billion yuan ($146.71 million) with partner
ZURICH, June 21 The International Olympic Committee will partner with Intel through 2024, the IOC said on Wednesday, bringing in the U.S. technology group after McDonald's last week ended a tie-up three years early.