BRIEF-Cathy Beaudoin stepping down as Amazon Fashion's President- spokeswoman
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
April 28 Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd :
* Says the board elects Ji Xiaorong as new chairman, replacing Cheng Xiaoyan who resigns due to health reasons
* Says Ji Xiaorong is the spouse of Cheng Xiaoyan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hws89l ; goo.gl/fZqQhB
ANKARA, May 4 Iran's main pro-reform opposition leaders plan to speak out from their confinement under house arrest this month to publicly back President Hassan Rouhani for re-election, aides say, helping win over voters disillusioned with the slow pace of change.