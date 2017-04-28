April 28 Hangzhou Huaxing Chuangye Communication Technology Co Ltd :

* Says the board elects Ji Xiaorong as new chairman, replacing Cheng Xiaoyan who resigns due to health reasons

* Says Ji Xiaorong is the spouse of Cheng Xiaoyan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hws89l ; goo.gl/fZqQhB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)