BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 20 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says it signs letter of intent to acquire 37.8 percent stake in U.S. firm Newegg Inc for $179.3 million
* Says it will own 93.5 percent stake in Newegg Inc after transaction
* Says share trade to resume on June 21
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rLdo1O; bit.ly/2sKFCcj
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage: