June 20 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs letter of intent to acquire 37.8 percent stake in U.S. firm Newegg Inc for $179.3 million

* Says it will own 93.5 percent stake in Newegg Inc after transaction

* Says share trade to resume on June 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rLdo1O; bit.ly/2sKFCcj

