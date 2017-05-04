May 4 HangZhou Radical Energy Saving Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 22.0 million shares at 15.88 yuan ($2.30) per share to raise up to 349.36 million yuan for its Shenzhen IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qGUjIT ($1 = 6.8979 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)