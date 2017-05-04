BRIEF-Guangdong Chant Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
May 4 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3ZFWtl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* BELIEVES THERE ARE NO RISKS TO MEET TARGETS FOR MARGINS AND NET FINANCIAL POSITION SET IN 2013-2017 BUSINESS PLAN
* Total sales volume increased by 27.8 pct to 9,748 tons for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: