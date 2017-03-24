BRIEF-Blackberry awarded $814.9 mln in Qualcomm arbitration
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm
March 24 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd
* Says its 2016 net profit up 82.4 percent y/y at 521 million yuan ($75.68 million)
* Says it sees Q1 net profit up 30-50 percent y/y
* Says it halts 2016 share private placement plan due to changes in policy and market conditions
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2njNKx6; bit.ly/2njP6I8; bit.ly/2mYgR5Z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm
* Signs agreement with Zurich Insurance Group for cognitive computing solutions