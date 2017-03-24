March 24 Hangzhou Shunwang Technology Co Ltd

* Says its 2016 net profit up 82.4 percent y/y at 521 million yuan ($75.68 million)

* Says it sees Q1 net profit up 30-50 percent y/y

* Says it halts 2016 share private placement plan due to changes in policy and market conditions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2njNKx6; bit.ly/2njP6I8; bit.ly/2mYgR5Z

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8840 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)