BRIEF-Jiuzhitang to invest 300 mln yuan to set up buyout fund worth up to 1.5 bln yuan
* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan ($44.24 million) to set up buyout fund worth up to 1.5 billion yuan
June 30 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Says its unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Anhui Food and Drug Administration
* Certificate issued tablets, granules, pills manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until June 27, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yyru5K
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to invest 300 million yuan ($44.24 million) to set up buyout fund worth up to 1.5 billion yuan
* Says its wholly owned sub-subsidiary received government subsidy worth 110 million yuan