BRIEF-Hanhua Financial Holding says co entered into investors' agreement with Shenyang Hengxin

April 19 (Reuters) - Hanhua Financial Holding Co Ltd :

* Co, as lead promoter, entered into investors' agreement with Shenyang Hengxin, Huineng, Liaoning Hanhua Capital and Dongli Group

* Pursuant to agreement, co & Liaoning Hanhua Capital shall subscribe for 40% and 15% of registered capital of JV financial asset management co

* Agreement in relation to establishment of JV financial asset management company

* Pursuant to agreement, co and Liaoning Hanhua Capital shall subscribe for an amount of RMB400 million & RMB150 million respectively in JV