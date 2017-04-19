FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hanhua Financial Holding says co entered into investors' agreement with Shenyang Hengxin
April 19, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Hanhua Financial Holding says co entered into investors' agreement with Shenyang Hengxin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Hanhua Financial Holding Co Ltd :

* Co, as lead promoter, entered into investors' agreement with Shenyang Hengxin, Huineng, Liaoning Hanhua Capital and Dongli Group

* Pursuant to agreement, co & Liaoning Hanhua Capital shall subscribe for 40% and 15% of registered capital of JV financial asset management co

* Agreement in relation to establishment of JV financial asset management company

* Pursuant to agreement, co and Liaoning Hanhua Capital shall subscribe for an amount of RMB400 million & RMB150 million respectively in JV Source text (bit.ly/2oL0aix) Further company coverage:

