BRIEF-Foxsemicon Integrated Technology to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 10
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 10
July 3Hanmi Semiconductor Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 4.18 billion won contract to provide semiconductor equipments
* Says it lowered conversion price of 3rd series convertible bonds to 3,275 won/share from 3,509 won/share, effective June 28