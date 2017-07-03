Airbus unveils management integration under CEO Enders
PARIS, July 3 Airbus unveiled on Monday a corporate restructuring intergarating its executive management team under Chief Executive Tom Enders, confirming a Reuters report last week.
July 3 Hanover Insurance Group Inc
* The Hanover Insurance Group Inc and Chaucer announce acquisition of SLE Holdings
* Chaucer, company's international specialty insurance group, has acquired SLE holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 2 Tesla Inc's high-volume Model 3 sedan passed all regulatory requirements for production two weeks ahead of schedule, Chief Executive Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday night.