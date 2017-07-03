BRIEF-Skanska Pension Fund enters 300 mln stg longevity hedge with Zurich Assurance
* Skanska Pension Fund enters into 300 mln stg streamlined longevity hedge with Zurich Assurance
July 3 Han's Laser Technology Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 100-130 percent y/y at 799.2-919.1 million yuan ($117.67-135.3 million)
* Says it plans to boost investment at Swiss unit Han's Europe AG by $30 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2uBROd2; bit.ly/2sDVKIK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7919 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Skanska Pension Fund enters into 300 mln stg streamlined longevity hedge with Zurich Assurance
FRANKFURT, July 3 The following table lists maintenance outages and unscheduled stoppages at Swiss nuclear power plants. Maintenance usually takes place in the spring and summer. Ownership of the plants is detailed under (1,2,3...) PLANT MW TIME PERIOD LEAD OPERATOR CURRENT OUTAGES Beznau 1 365 Mar 13, 2015 - Oct 31, 2017 Axpo (1) ................................................