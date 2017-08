BRIEF-Hanseyachts Q3 net result up at 0.7 million euros

May 26 (Reuters) - Hanseyachts AG:

* ‍IN 3RD QUARTER (1 JANUARY TO 31 MARCH 2017) OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017, HANSEYACHTS AG ACHIEVED TOTAL REVENUES OF EUR 39 MILLION, UP 18 PERCENT​

* Q3 EBIT STOOD AT EUR +1.2 MILLION AND THUS IMPROVED BY EUR 0.8 MILLION COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* Q3 ‍NET RESULTS FOR PERIOD WERE POSITIVE AT EUR +0.7 MILLION (EUR +0.2 MILLION LAST YEAR)​

* ASSUMES THAT POSITIVE TREND WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT REST OF FISCAL YEAR 2016/2017, AND WE WILL ONCE AGAIN SHOW A YEAR-END PROFIT FOR FIRST TIME IN 8 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)