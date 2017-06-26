BRIEF-FFP places EUR 155 mln in 8 yr bonds
* PLACEMENT CONSISTS OF €155 MILLION OF BONDS MATURING IN JULY 2025 PAYING AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 2.500%.
June 26 Hansteen Holdings Plc:
* Invitation to holders to offer to sell and/or convert outstanding 100 mln euros Hansteen 4% guaranteed convertible bonds due 2018
* With invitations, offeror seeks to adjust its financing structure following completion of sale of German and Dutch portfolios
* Cash amount payable per 100,000 euros principal amount of bonds offered and accepted for sale is 140,039.50 euros
* Cum of a purchase price of 138,150.00 euros plus an accrued interest payment of 1,889.50 euros per 100,000 euros principal amount of bonds
* Invitations are expected to be open until 3.00 p.m. (london time) on 29 June 2017
* Final aggregate principal amount of bonds accepted for purchase and/or converted will be made as soon as reasonably practicable
* Intesa Sanpaolo's acquisition of good assets of failing banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza is credit positive because they will increase the bank's current client base and unlock economies of scale