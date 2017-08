Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc:

* Acquisition of Industrial Multi Property Trust Plc shares

* Has, to date, acquired 1,245,832 IMPT shares at 300 pence per share, representing about 14.81 percent of IMPT's issued share capital on Feb. 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: