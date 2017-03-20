FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hansteen says FY normalised income profit increased by 29.4 pct
March 20, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Hansteen says FY normalised income profit increased by 29.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc

* FY total annual return to shareholders of 23.1p or 20.8% (EPRA NAV growth of 17.7p plus dividends paid of 5.35p)

* FY normalised income profit increased by 29.4% to £61.1 million (fy 2015: £47.2 million)

* Full year dividend increased by 12.4% to 5.9p per share (2015: 5.25p per share)

* FY IFRS profit before tax 119.9 million stg versus 171.4 million stg year ago

* Like-For-Like occupancy improvement of 131,000 sq m or 28.2% of vacancy at start of year

* Across UK, we are experiencing pockets of rental growth and shorter incentives being offered to tenants as demand intensifies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

