6 months ago
BRIEF-Hansteen to buy IMPT for 25.2 mln stg in cash
February 17, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hansteen to buy IMPT for 25.2 mln stg in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc:

* Recommended cash offer for IMPT

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended all cash offer for entire issued ordinary share capital of IMPT by Hansteen

* IMPT shareholders will receive 300p in cash for each IMPT share held which values entire issued ordinary share capital of IMPT at 25,228,560 stg.

* Offer at premium of 22.4 percent over closing price of 245p per IMPT share on Feb.16 2017

* Accordingly, all of IMPT independent directors intend to recommend that IMPT shareholders accept offer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

