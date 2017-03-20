FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hansteen to dispose of its German and Dutch portfolios for 1.28 bln euros
March 20, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Hansteen to dispose of its German and Dutch portfolios for 1.28 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc

* 1.28 billion euro disposal of German & Dutch portfolio

* Proposed disposal of German and Dutch portfolio for Eur 1.28 billion

* Price represents a premium of approximately eur 76 million (6 per cent.) to year end valuation

* Completion is expected to occur before end of june 2017.

* Following completion, Hansteen intends to distribute a substantial portion of net cash proceeds of transaction to its shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

