BRIEF-Hansteen to dispose of its German and Dutch portfolios for 1.28 bln euros

March 20 (Reuters) - Hansteen Holdings Plc

* 1.28 billion euro disposal of German & Dutch portfolio

* Proposed disposal of German and Dutch portfolio for Eur 1.28 billion

* Price represents a premium of approximately eur 76 million (6 per cent.) to year end valuation

* Completion is expected to occur before end of june 2017.

* Following completion, Hansteen intends to distribute a substantial portion of net cash proceeds of transaction to its shareholders