June 29 Hansteen Holdings Plc:

* Further regarding convertible bonds due 2018

* Following expiration convertible bond invitations, received 15.9 mln euros in aggregate principal amount of bonds validly offered for sale

* Also ‍received 84.1 mln euros in aggregate principal amount of bonds validly offered for conversion pursuant to invitations​

* ‍Of aggregate principal amount of 100 mln euros of bonds currently outstanding, 100 pct were accepted by offeror for sale​

* ‍Cash amount payable per 100,000 euros principal amount of bonds offered and accepted for sale is 140,039.50 euros​

* ‍Jefferies International Limited is acting as sole dealer manager in relation to invitations​