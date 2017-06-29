June 29 Hansteen Holdings Plc:
* Further regarding convertible bonds due 2018
* Following expiration convertible bond invitations,
received 15.9 mln euros in aggregate principal amount of bonds
validly offered for sale
* Also received 84.1 mln euros in aggregate principal
amount of bonds validly offered for conversion pursuant to
invitations
* Of aggregate principal amount of 100 mln euros of bonds
currently outstanding, 100 pct were accepted by offeror for
sale
* Cash amount payable per 100,000 euros principal amount of
bonds offered and accepted for sale is 140,039.50 euros
* Jefferies International Limited is acting as sole dealer
manager in relation to invitations
