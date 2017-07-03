BRIEF-BHB Brauholding Bayern Mitte says outlook for 2017 is positive
* ACCORDING TO PRELIM H1 FIGURES POSTED INCREASE IN SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 3 Hanwha Galleria Timeworld Co Ltd :
* Says it will close duty free shop in Jeju International Airport business on Aug. 31
* Says the business suspension amount is 46.81 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/asDqvz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ACCORDING TO PRELIM H1 FIGURES POSTED INCREASE IN SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6