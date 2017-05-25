FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells' Q1 revenue $432 million
May 25, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells' Q1 revenue $432 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd

* Hanwha Q Cells reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $560 million to $580 million

* Q1 revenue $432 million versus $514.9 million

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd qtrly earnings per fully diluted american depositary share were $0.21

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd says for Q2 of 2017, company estimates net revenues in range of $560 to 580 million

* Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd says for full year 2017, company reiterates its previous guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

