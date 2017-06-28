BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. retailer closures negatively affecting credit cards banks, ABS trusts
* Moody's says U.S. retailer closures negatively affecting some credit cards banks, ABS trusts
June 28 Hao Tian Development Group Ltd :
* FY revenue HK$ 206.3 million versus HK$ 130 mln
* Loss for year attributable to owners of company HK$3.08 billion versus profit of HK$524.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 28 India approved plans on Wednesday to privatise debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.