BRIEF-Guosen Securities' June net profit at 439.9 mln yuan
* Says June net profit at 439.9 million yuan ($64.65 million), H1 net profit at 1.96 billion yuan
July 9 Haoyun Technologies Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from July 10 pending announcement related to share private placement
