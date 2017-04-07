FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Harbert Discovery Fund reports 5.3 pct stake in Key Technology as of March 28, 2017
#Market News
April 7, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Harbert Discovery Fund reports 5.3 pct stake in Key Technology as of March 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Harbert Discovery Fund LP:

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP reports 5.3 percent stake in key technology inc, as of march 28, 2017 - sec filing

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP - reporting persons purchased securities of key technology reported herein based on belief that securities were undervalued

* Harbert Discovery Fund LP says anticipate having further conversations with members of the key technology's management and board of directors Source text (bit.ly/2oQ7hUV) Further company coverage:

